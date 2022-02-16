Loretta Lynch to be part of NFL's defense team in Brian Flores lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL retained former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and lawyer Brad S. Karp for its defense against allegations made by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Fox News Digital confirmed Wednesday.

Lynch, who served in President Obama’s administration, is a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Karp is the chairman of the firm. Bloomberg first reported the NFL’s decision to hire Lynch and Karp. The NFL later confirmed the decision.

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams earlier this month alleging racial discrimination in his interviews and hiring processes and claiming Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross tried to pay him to lose games.

In the lawsuit, Flores alleged the New York Giants told third parties they were hiring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach. Flores pointed to a text message exchange with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who appeared to think he was texting Daboll and not Flores about getting the job. Flores had yet to actually interview.

In the lawsuit, Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told him he would be paid $100,000 for every loss during his first season in order for the team to tank and get a higher draft pick. Flores also alleged Ross pressured him to recruit a top unnamed quarterback to join the team. When he refused, Flores says he was cast as the "angry Black man" who was difficult to work with.

He said the alleged incidents with the Dolphins led to his ouster.

Flores also alleged he wasn’t given a fair shot at interviewing for the Denver Broncos head coaching position in 2019 before eventually being hired as the Dolphins’ head coach. He said John Elway, who is an executive in the Broncos’ front office, showed up disheveled and hungover for the interview.

The Giants, Dolphins, Broncos and the NFL all deny Flores’ claims.

"We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll," the Giants’ statement said. "We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach."

The Dolphins released a statement that said, "We vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization. The implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect. We will be withholding further comment on the lawsuit at this time."

The Broncos called Flores’ allegations "blatantly false."