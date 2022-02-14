Dolphins owner Stephen Ross could be a goner if Brian Flores' tanking claims prove true

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross strongly denied allegations from former coach Brian Flores that Ross instructed the Dolphins to tank (i.e. lose games on purpose for better draft position).

But Ross will be investigated, and if the allegations prove to be true, Ross could be out of a job. Or more accurately, out of a team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the rest of the NFL owners could vote Ross out if it is proven he did, in fact, order some tanking.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also addressed the allegations by telling reporters that "if there were violations, they won’t be tolerated."

Flores, who remains out of work after being fired following the season, alleged that Ross offered him pay incentives to lose games, all so the Dolphins could get the No. 1 overall draft pick. Of course, if true, Flores sure didn’t listen, as the Dolphins won seven straight following a 1-7 start this past season.

"With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding," Ross said in a statement at the time of the allegations. "I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known.

"His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory. We understand there are media reports stating that the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully. I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While reports suggest Ross could be a goner, Flores will still have a tough time proving that Ross told him to tank, if he ever even did.

"I couldn’t speculate on what they’ll be because we’ll have to find out what the facts are, what’s the outcome?" Goodell said Feb. 9. "And when we know what those facts are and the impact it has on our game, we’ll deal with it very seriously, just as we will if there’s any discrimination in the league. They will be dealt with very seriously."