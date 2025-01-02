Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes celebrate New Year's in New Orleans hours before deadly terror attack

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes, appeared to celebrate the New Year with friends in New Orleans the same night a Texas man drove a pick-up truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing more than a dozen people in an act of terrorism.

Dunne posted several images on her social media Wednesday indicating that the popular LSU couple had been in New Orleans before the tragic attack that took the lives of at least 14 people and injured two dozen more.

Skenes and Dunne were also joined by Pirates prospect Bubba Chandler and his girlfriend.

Dunne posted another image to her Instagram Stories of Bourbon Street, which was draped with Georgia flags ahead of Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl. She posted the photo with an emoji of a broken heart but has not commented publicly on Wednesday’s attack.

The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who was pronounced dead on the scene after exchanging gunfire with local law enforcement.

The FBI is working to determine "the subject's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations," after an ISIS flag was found in the truck. Weapons and a potential improvised explosive device (IED) were located inside the suspect's vehicle.

Other potential IEDs were also found in the French Quarter, the Bureau added.

Officials initially said other suspects might have been involved in the attack, but on Thursday the FBI clarified that they believe Jabbar acted alone.

Wednesday's College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame was postponed in the wake of the fatal terror attack. Organizers agreed to push the game until the following day, with an earlier kickoff of 4 p.m. ET.