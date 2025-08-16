Liverpool fan arrested for alleged racist abuse toward Premier League star

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in England have arrested a Liverpool fan after the team’s opening match of the Premier League against Bournemouth Friday was interrupted when Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo accused a man of racial abuse.

Merseyside Police released a statement Saturday confirming that a 47-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense after the incident at Anfield.

"The suspect’s identity was confirmed, and he was removed from the ground following the report," the statement said. According to police, the man was being interviewed in police custody.

The incident happened in the first half at the 28-minute mark when Semenyo, who is Black, was preparing to take a corner. After speaking with the referee, Semenyo ran to speak with both coaches and both team captains.

The delay lasted only two minutes. Semenyo remained in the game, scoring both of Bournemouth’s goals in the 4-2 loss. At halftime, an anti-discrimination message was read to the crowd inside the stadium.

Semenyo released a statement on social media Saturday thanking soccer fans, teammates, opponents and officials for their support.

"Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together," his post began. "To my @afcb teammates who supported me in that moment, to the @liverpoolfc players and fans who showed their true character, to the @premierleague officials who handled it professionally - thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most.

"The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport," he continued. "We keep moving forward, together."

The Premier League announced in a separate statement it will investigate the incident and "offer our full support to the player and both clubs."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.