Premier League

Liverpool fan arrested for alleged racist abuse toward Premier League star

The incident happened in the first half of Friday's game against Liverpool

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Police in England have arrested a Liverpool fan after the team’s opening match of the Premier League against Bournemouth Friday was interrupted when Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo accused a man of racial abuse. 

Merseyside Police released a statement Saturday confirming that a 47-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense after the incident at Anfield. 

Antoine Semenyo fights for ball

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, left, and Liverpool's Milos Kerkez in action during a English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Friday Aug. 15, 2025.  (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

"The suspect’s identity was confirmed, and he was removed from the ground following the report," the statement said. According to police, the man was being interviewed in police custody. 

The incident happened in the first half at the 28-minute mark when Semenyo, who is Black, was preparing to take a corner. After speaking with the referee, Semenyo ran to speak with both coaches and both team captains. 

The delay lasted only two minutes. Semenyo remained in the game, scoring both of Bournemouth’s goals in the 4-2 loss. At halftime, an anti-discrimination message was read to the crowd inside the stadium. 

Referee speaks to coaches

Referee Anthony Taylor speaks with Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola after Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, not pictured, informed the referee of a possible racial comment from the crowd during an English Premier League at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Friday Aug. 15, 2025.  (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Semenyo released a statement on social media Saturday thanking soccer fans, teammates, opponents and officials for their support. 

"Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together," his post began. "To my @afcb teammates who supported me in that moment, to the @liverpoolfc players and fans who showed their true character, to the @premierleague officials who handled it professionally - thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most.

"The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport," he continued. "We keep moving forward, together." 

Antoine Semenyo celebrates

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring the second goal of an English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.  (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

The Premier League announced in a separate statement it will investigate the incident and "offer our full support to the player and both clubs."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

