LIV Golf

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson's 'random thoughts' include Daniel Penny take

Penny's manslaughter charge was dropped last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
'Hard to believe' Daniel Penny will be acquitted, Andy McCarthy says Video

'Hard to believe' Daniel Penny will be acquitted, Andy McCarthy says

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the latest on the Daniel Penny trial in New York City as the judge is criticized for refusing to grant a mistrial. 

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson wrote out his "random thoughts" on social media on Sunday night, apparently while watching the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mickelson’s X post included another take on Daniel Penny.

Phil Mickelson on the golf course

Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC looks on the eighth hole during day three of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama on July 14, 2024 in Sotogrande, Spain. (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

"Random thoughts Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are great in the booth. ‘Day of the Jackal’ is an incredible show," he wrote.

"If a deranged individual threatens to kill you let’s hope there’s a Daniel Penny around."

A New York jury dismissed a manslaughter charge against Penny on Friday afternoon. The jury is set to deliberate a lesser charge this week.

Mickelson had thoughts on Penny after the initial verdict came in last week.

"Thank you Daniel for serving your country and for protecting the many passengers whose lives were threatened by this violent and deranged individual," he wrote on X.

Mickelson agreed that Penny was a "model citizen" who should be praised instead of vilified.

Daniel Penny arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City

Daniel Penny arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. The jury is entering a fourth day of deliberations in Daniel Penny’s trial for the 2023 death of Jordan Neely on the Manhattan subway. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

The jury in the Penny case was initially deadlocked and told the judge they could not reach a unanimous decision.

The judge initially ruled the jury could not deliberate on the second charge unless they found Penny not guilty of manslaughter for some reason other than that the chokehold was justified. However, after jurors said they were deadlocked a second time, Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Dafna Yoran asked to have the most serious charge dismissed to allow the jury to debate the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide, which carries a maximum punishment of four years in prison.

The charge requires prosecutors to prove Penny acted with recklessness when he grabbed Jordan Neely in a chokehold. Neely barged onto the train while high on drugs, threatening to kill passengers during a psychotic episode, according to trial testimony.

Neely was a 30-year-old with schizophrenia who said someone was going to "die today" and that he did not care about going to prison for life. Penny grabbed him from behind in a chokehold to halt the outburst.

Daniel Penny arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City

Daniel Penny arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. The jury is entering their third day of deliberations in Penny’s trial for the 2023 death of Jordan Neely on a Manhattan F train. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

Neely later died. He had an active arrest warrant at the time. He was high on K2, a synthetic marijuana drug that functions as a stimulant, and his lengthy criminal record included an alleged 2021 assault on a 67-year-old woman at another subway station.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.