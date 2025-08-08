Lions cornerback pleas for brutal social media messages to stop after season-ending injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending injury on Thursday. He then took to social media to ask for the negative messages he was apparently receiving to stop.

Rakestraw, 23, injured his shoulder during a tackling drill on Sunday and underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Thursday.

He first took to social media following the surgery on Friday with a positive message.

"God has all the answers and I’ll never question him.. But truly sorry #Detroit," Rakestraw posted to X.

An hour after he posted that, Rakestraw took to X to plead with fans.

"And quit (direct messaging) me saying I’m about to get cut," Rakestraw posted.

The Lions selected Rakestraw with their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Missouri. However, Rakestraw only played eight games last year due to injury.

Rakestraw did not start any of those games and accumulated six combined tackles.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed sympathy for Rakestraw.

"You hate it for the kid," Campbell said earlier this week. "It’s not his fault, just one of those tough deals. All you can do is try to get it better and rehab, come back stronger and move on."

Rakestraw played in the Hall of Fame game last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, when they lost 34-7.

Rakestraw played all four seasons at Missouri. In 36 career games, he had 107 combined tackles, 24 passes defensed, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Lions' next preseason game is against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

