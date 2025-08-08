Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Detroit Lions

Lions cornerback pleas for brutal social media messages to stop after season-ending injury

Ennis Rakestraw Jr underwent season-ending surgery on Thursday

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending injury on Thursday. He then took to social media to ask for the negative messages he was apparently receiving to stop. 

Rakestraw, 23, injured his shoulder during a tackling drill on Sunday and underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Thursday. 

He first took to social media following the surgery on Friday with a positive message. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. looks on

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., #15 of the Detroit Lions, looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on September 8, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"God has all the answers and I’ll never question him.. But truly sorry #Detroit," Rakestraw posted to X.

An hour after he posted that, Rakestraw took to X to plead with fans. 

"And quit (direct messaging) me saying I’m about to get cut," Rakestraw posted. 

The Lions selected Rakestraw with their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Missouri. However, Rakestraw only played eight games last year due to injury. 

TEXANS GET POSITIVE UPDATE AFTER STAR CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON'S INJURY SCARE: REPORT

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in action

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. runs drills during an NFL football practice on Monday, July 28, 2025, in Allen Park, Mich.  (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Rakestraw did not start any of those games and accumulated six combined tackles. 

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed sympathy for Rakestraw. 

"You hate it for the kid," Campbell said earlier this week. "It’s not his fault, just one of those tough deals. All you can do is try to get it better and rehab, come back stronger and move on."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in action

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84) catches a pass in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (9) in the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Rakestraw played in the Hall of Fame game last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, when they lost 34-7. 

Rakestraw played all four seasons at Missouri. In 36 career games, he had 107 combined tackles, 24 passes defensed, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. 

The Lions' next preseason game is against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.