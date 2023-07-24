Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions
Lions' CJ Gardner-Johnson leaves practice after suffering noncontact leg injury: reports

Gardner-Johnson tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with 6 last season

Ryan Gaydos
The Detroit Lions made a splash in the offseason when the team signed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year deal after the defensive back made it to the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gardner-Johnson was expected to be a key part in helping the team’s defense come out from being among the league’s worst over the last four years. In 2022, the Lions were 28th in points allowed and 32nd in yards allowed.

CJ Gardner-Johnson with the Lions

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson warms up during training camp at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

All optimism came to a screeching halt on Monday.

Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field at practice with an apparent noncontact injury to his right leg, according to multiple reports. He suffered the injury during a team drill and could not put any pressure on his leg as he was helped off the field, ESPN reported.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was among those who checked on Gardner-Johnson in the middle of practice.

CJ Gardner-Johnson in drills

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson practices during training camp at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Gardner-Johnson spent only one season with the Eagles. He had a career-high six interceptions, which was tied for the league lead in 2022. He also put together 67 tackles and a sack as Philadelphia made it to Super Bowl LVII and lost by three points to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. In 43 games with the Saints, he had five interceptions with 161 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

CJ Gardner-Johnson at the Super Bowl

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on prior to Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Gardner-Johnson was slotted in the nickelback position. Rookie Brian Branch, Chase Lucas and Khalil Dorsey could all vie for the position should Gardner-Johnson be lost for a significant period of time.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.