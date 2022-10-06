Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup will be his last

Messi will be 39 in 2026 World Cup

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Lionel Messi announced that next month's World Cup will the last one he plays in.

Messi will be 39 years old at the next World Cup, which won't take place until 2026 in North America.

Lionel Messi controls the ball during the Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2022, in London. (Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

"There's some anxiety and nerves at the same time. It is the last one," he told Star Plus.

The 35-year-old will go down as one of the best soccer players of all time, but the lack of a World Cup title is the only glaring hole on his resume.

Messi made it to the final in 2014, but Argentina lost to Germany in extra time. Messi played in the quarterfinals in 2006 and 2010 as well as the round of 16 in the last World Cup in 2018.

Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between France and Argentina at Kazan Arena on June 30, 2018, in Kazan, Russia. (Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

"In a World Cup, anything can happen. All the matches are very tough. The favorites don't always end up winning," he added. "I don't know if we're the favorites, but Argentina is always a candidate because of its history. Now even more so because of the moment we're in, but we are not the favorites. I think there are other teams that are above us."

As amazing as Messi is, he's almost become notorious for not performing his best in the prestigious tournament, scoring just six goals in 19 games.

Messi led Argentina to a Copa America title last year.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during the Finalissima match against Italy on June 1, 2022, in London, England. (Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Argentina opens up its journey to its first title since 1986 on Nov. 22 when they take on Saudi Arabia. They will headline Pool C, which also has Mexico and Poland.