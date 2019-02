The Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday acquired forward Brandon Segal from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Matt Fornataro.

Segal, 28, has 11 goals and 22 points in 92 games over three NHL seasons with Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, and Dallas. He signed with Chicago as a free agent in 2011 and has spent this season with the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

The 26-year-old Fornataro was with the AHL's Norfolk Admirals.