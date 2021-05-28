Le'Veon Bell rips Jets for lack of opportunities when he was with team

Le’Veon Bell is a three-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro running back – but as teams prepare for the 2021 season, he is still trying to find a home.

In 2020, Bell played for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. He only played in two games for the Jets before the running back was cut.

He tweeted Thursday he will be playing in 2021 – somewhere. He said he will sign when he’s ready.

Taking to Twitter, Bell wrote "ain’t no more finessing me with lies and s—t just to get me to sign with they team. no more rushed decisions on my end, period," he tweeted.

He also took a shot at the Jets accusing the coaching staff, which was led by Adam Gase at the time, of misusing him and not putting him in the same position the Pittsburgh Steelers did when he was with him to start his career.

The eight-year pro tweeted, "lol the only difference with the steelers was they gave me opportunity. haven’t had that since I left, I probably need to play for a defensive minded head coach instead of these offensive minded guru’s ... I had more touches in 2017 for the steelers than I had my entire time with the jets."

When another fan challenged Bell’s assertion, the former Jets player fired back.

"I don’t consider a ‘HB dive’ on 3rd & short of 4th & short EVERY TIME is an opportunity … we line up & they callin out the play, that’s not opportunity, on top of the play being a dive ... I can’t make s—t shake with that."

Bell played in 11 games in 2020. He recorded 328 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He had 16 catches for 138 yards but did not have a receiving touchdown.