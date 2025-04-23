Legendary NHL goalie Dominik Hasek claims former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev 'threatened to kill me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dominik Hasek has been outspoken about Russia's invasion on Ukraine, and it's naturally received blowback from leaders of the country.

But it's gotten to the point where the legendary NHL goalie has said that former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has issued death threats against him.

Hasek, who currently resides in the Czech Republic, said in an X post that he sent "official letters" to both officials at the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation to "inform them that…Medvedev threatened to kill me."

"Furthermore, among other things, I point out how important their decisions will be in the coming months and again offer assistance in creating rules so that sports competitions are not an advertisement for the Russian war and people do not die because of them," Hasek said. "I consider both letters very important not only for the IOC and IIHF, but for the entire sports and also non-sports community. Therefore, I will publish them in a few days."

Medvedev, who is currently deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, said through his assistant that Hasek suffered from "Russophobia," should be careful while crossing roads and should not drink beer in unverified places.

Hasek has been a vocal critic of the war and the participation of Russian athletes at international competitions and leagues, including the NHL, saying that only promotes the war against Ukraine and enables human suffering.

Shortly after the invasion, Hasek advocated for the NHL and Olympics to ban Russians from playing, unless they spoke against the war. Recently, as Alex Ovechkin was en route to breaking Wayne Gretzky's goal record, he called Ovechkin, a longtime supporter of Putin, a "huge advertisement for the aggressive Russian war and other Russian crimes."

In a later post written in Russian, Hasek thanked those who support him.

"I would like to thank everyone, without exception, who supported me after the repeated threats from former Russian President Medvedev. I appreciate it very much. It also gives me strength to continue this very important work, the main purpose of which is to save human lives. His words are contempt for human life and I am very glad that you condemn such actions. Thanks again," he posted.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X that such threats are "absolutely unacceptable." He added that they were not surprising but cannot be ignored because Medvedev is not a private person.

"Medvedev is once again behaving as a primitive," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said Wednesday. "This time attacking NHL legend Dominik Hasek simply for speaking the truth -- the truth about Russia's war and the misuse of sports in promoting it. Such intimidation may be normal in Putin's Russia, not in the civilized world!"

In his comments on the record, Medvedev said that Hasek's suicide can be expected.

Hasek was a six-time NHL All-Star and Vezina Award winner. He won two Stanley Cups during his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

