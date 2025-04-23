Expand / Collapse search
NHL

Legendary NHL goalie Dominik Hasek claims former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev 'threatened to kill me'

Dominik Hasek has long been critical of the invasion of Ukraine

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Dominik Hasek has been outspoken about Russia's invasion on Ukraine, and it's naturally received blowback from leaders of the country.

But it's gotten to the point where the legendary NHL goalie has said that former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has issued death threats against him.

Hasek, who currently resides in the Czech Republic, said in an X post that he sent "official letters" to both officials at the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation to "inform them that…Medvedev threatened to kill me."

Dominik Hasek

Detroit Red Wings goalie Dominik Hasek (39) makes the stop during the first period of the game against the Chicago Black Hawks at Joe Louis Arena.  (Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports)

"Furthermore, among other things, I point out how important their decisions will be in the coming months and again offer assistance in creating rules so that sports competitions are not an advertisement for the Russian war and people do not die because of them," Hasek said. "I consider both letters very important not only for the IOC and IIHF, but for the entire sports and also non-sports community. Therefore, I will publish them in a few days."

Medvedev, who is currently deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, said through his assistant that Hasek suffered from "Russophobia," should be careful while crossing roads and should not drink beer in unverified places.

Hasek has been a vocal critic of the war and the participation of Russian athletes at international competitions and leagues, including the NHL, saying that only promotes the war against Ukraine and enables human suffering.

Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek of the Buffalo Sabres is introduced during ceremonies to retire his number 39 before their game against the Detroit Red Wings on January 13, 2015 at the First Niagara Center in Buffalo, New York.  

Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek of the Buffalo Sabres is introduced during ceremonies to retire his number 39 before their game against the Detroit Red Wings on January 13, 2015 at the First Niagara Center in Buffalo, New York.   (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Shortly after the invasion, Hasek advocated for the NHL and Olympics to ban Russians from playing, unless they spoke against the war. Recently, as Alex Ovechkin was en route to breaking Wayne Gretzky's goal record, he called Ovechkin, a longtime supporter of Putin, a "huge advertisement for the aggressive Russian war and other Russian crimes."

In a later post written in Russian, Hasek thanked those who support him.

"I would like to thank everyone, without exception, who supported me after the repeated threats from former Russian President Medvedev. I appreciate it very much. It also gives me strength to continue this very important work, the main purpose of which is to save human lives. His words are contempt for human life and I am very glad that you condemn such actions. Thanks again," he posted.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X that such threats are "absolutely unacceptable." He added that they were not surprising but cannot be ignored because Medvedev is not a private person.

"Medvedev is once again behaving as a primitive," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said Wednesday. "This time attacking NHL legend Dominik Hasek simply for speaking the truth -- the truth about Russia's war and the misuse of sports in promoting it. Such intimidation may be normal in Putin's Russia, not in the civilized world!"

Dominik Hasek in 2015

Jan 13, 2015; Buffalo, NY, USA;  Buffalo Sabres former goalie Dominik Hasek waves to the crowd as he takes the ice during his ceremony to get his number retired prior to a game against the Detroit Red Wings at First Niagara Center.  (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

In his comments on the record, Medvedev said that Hasek's suicide can be expected.

Hasek was a six-time NHL All-Star and Vezina Award winner. He won two Stanley Cups during his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

