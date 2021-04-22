LeBron James says NBA is 'better off when the Knicks are winning'

Behind 40 points and 10 rebounds from Julius Randle, the New York Knicks rolled to a 137-127 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

It was New York’s NBA-best eighth straight win, and it even garnered praise from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who tweeted out that "the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning."

James’ tweet encouraged users to tweet at him about joining the Knicks.

"DOES THIS MEAN LEBRON IS HEADING NY?????" one user wrote in response.

Another social media user said, "After his Laker contract he is heading to New York if NY play their hands right."

Yes, there is now hype around James heading to the Knicks, but his contract with the Lakers doesn’t expire until 2023, and he’ll be closer to 40 years old and definitely past his prime. James has already dealt with injuries since joining the Lakers, and there’s a good chance that "Father Time" has caught up to him after he was practically indestructible for the majority of his career.

The Knicks, on the other hand, are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. If they stay put, they will have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, which begins on May 18.