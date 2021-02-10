LeBron James inspired by Tom Brady's Super Bowl win, 'no timetable' on retirement plans

LeBron James said Monday it was "inspiring" to watch Tom Brady win a seventh Super Bowl at age 43, but stopped short of putting an expiration date on his career.

It’s amazing to think James has been playing in the NBA since he was 18 years old and is still averaging about 34 minutes per night at age 36. James gave some perspective to ESPN on what it was like to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback win again.

"I've been watching him for quite a while now, and just to see him go out and do the things that he's done in his career, for him to win another one yesterday in the fashion that he won, it was pretty cool," he said. "It was very inspiring for a guy like myself. But two different sports, two different positions."

"I don't know how long I'm going to play the game. I don't know how much more I'll be able to give to the game," he continued. "The way I feel right now, we'll see what happens. But I have no timetable on it. I have no year of, 'OK, do I want to play until 30-this or 40-that?' The game will let me know when it's time, and we'll figure it out then."

The two superstar athletes are comparable in one way: they both take care of their bodies like no one else.

Brady created the TB12 Method -- a strict diet that consists of taking a holistic approach to health and wellness. Brady doesn’t eat things like white sugar, nightshade vegetables or olive oil, and instead sticks to a "mostly" vegan diet.

James has spent millions on keeping his body in shape. The NBA superstar reportedly spends about $1.5 million on diets and workouts to keep him feeling 100%. He played in 67 games last season between the regular season and the bubble, and an additional 21 games in the playoffs.

The Lakers superstar told reporters before the Super Bowl that he and Brady share one common goal, and "that’s to win and win at the highest level," according to Lakers Daily.

James is searching for his fifth ring after winning a fourth with the Lakers in last year’s pandemic-shortened season.