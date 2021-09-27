LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.

"LEGEND ON AND OFF THE FIELD!!! Kids don’t let them tell you he wasn’t still nice as hell on the field too! S/O KAEP," the Los Angeles Lakers superstar tweeted.

On Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers offense left too much time on the clock for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Rodgers targeted Davante Adams twice to quickly get the ball up the field with no timeouts and left the game up to Mason Crosby to kick the game-winner. The veteran delivered and the Packers won the game, 30-28.

The reigning NFL MVP told NBC’s Michelle Tafoya after the game he believed his Week 1 performance was an "anomaly" and his play on Sunday night doubled down on that notion. He was 23-for-33 with two touchdown passes – one to Adams and the other to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Adams had 12 catches for 132 yards.

