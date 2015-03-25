Latos stays perfect, Reds down Cardinals

Mat Latos threw seven strong innings to remain unbeaten on the season, and the Cincinnati Reds got homers from Jay Bruce and Devin Mesoraco in a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Latos (6-0) surrendered eight hits, a pair of runs and fanned five without allowing a walk. The right-hander, who has made 13 starts this season, has gone 20 straight regular season starts without a loss, going 10-0 in that span. His last regular season defeat came Aug. 24 against the Cardinals at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds, who finished with 10 hits, snapped a three-game skid when they were outscored 26-10.

"They're the guys we're chasing right now," Bruce said of the Cardinals. "We have to continue to play good baseball. They're a good team over there. They're not going to make many mistakes. Tonight we were the better team."

Tyler Lyons (2-2) was charged with six hits and four runs over 5 1/3 innings for the Cardinals, who had won their last two games and had put up 21 runs in that span.

"I thought he did a nice job once again, limiting the damage," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

Jon Jay and Allen Craig each drove in a run in defeat.

The Reds pushed in front in the sixth inning with a pair of runs. Derrick Robinson doubled to right field, and Joey Votto followed with the go-ahead two-bagger to center. Randy Choate replaced Lyons later in the frame and gave up an infield hit to Bruce.

With runners at the corners, Seth Maness came in from the bullpen, but he walked Todd Frazier. Mesoraco then singled to left field for a 4-2 margin.

The Cardinals went 1-2-3 in the seventh. Latos and Votto combined on a brilliant defensive play. Matt Carpenter hit a slow grounder and Votto charged in before flipping the ball behind his back to Latos, who made a barehanded grab before stepping on first base to record the out.

Jonathan Broxton worked around a two-out walk in the eighth before Aroldis Chapman put two men on base in the ninth. Chapman secured his 16th save of the season when Carlos Beltran grounded out to end the contest. The Cardinals, though, may have caught a bad break because it appeared Votto's foot was off first base.

Yadier Molina doubled to right field to start the top of the second and advanced a base on David Freese's fly out. Molina scored on Jay's groundout to second.

Bruce homered to right field with one out in the bottom of the second, but the Cardinals went back on top in the third thanks to Craig's infield hit, which scored Beltran.

Mesoraco led off the Cincinnati fifth with his third homer of the year, a shot to center field.

Game Notes

Latos is 20-4 since joining the Reds. Cincinnati has gone 33-13 in those starts. Additionally, he's 13-3 in 27 career starts at Great American Ball Park ... Freese extended his career-long hitting streak to 18 games with a single in the fourth inning ... Carpenter (17) and Craig (12) also moved their hitting streaks ... Prior to the game, the Reds recalled pitcher Curtis Partch from Louisville and optioned pitcher Logan Ondrusek to the Triple-A club.