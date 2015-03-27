Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

Lakers rally past Warriors 118-115 in OT in Steve Nash's return to Los Angeles lineup

By | Associated Press
  • d66ce312-Lakers Warriors Basketball
    Image 1 of 2

    Los Angeles Lakers' Pau Gasol (16) celebrates after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012. Los Angeles won in overtime 118-115. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (The Associated Press)

  • 4f0f486f-Lakers Warriors Basketball
    Image 2 of 2

    Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (24) dribbles next to Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (The Associated Press)

OAKLAND, Calif. – Kobe Bryant had 34 points and 10 rebounds, Steve Nash finished with 12 points and nine assists in his first game in almost two months, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Golden State Warriors 118-115 in overtime on Saturday night.

Metta World Peace and Nash each made a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minutes of regulation before the Warriors came back. World Peace scored 20 points, and Nash converted a step-back shot for the final points in overtime to lift Los Angeles to its fourth straight victory.

Jarrett Jack scored 29 points and David Lee had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a disappointing collapse for Golden State, which had won 11 of 14 games to get off to its best start in 20 years. As so often has happened in this one-sided California rivalry, the Lakers took over when it mattered most.