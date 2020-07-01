Lakers' Alex Caruso optimistic about playing in Orlando

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso appeared to be optimistic about hitting the court again for the pandemic-shortened NBA season.

Caruso told ESPN’s “Sportscenter” on Tuesday night he won’t let the weird situation of playing in Orlando’s bubble affect his attitude.

“For me, I'm looking forward to it, just because I think I thrive in situations like that where you gotta get gritty and you kind of have to tough it out, you know, stuff that's not status quo and it's not normal,” Caruso said.

In the middle of his third season with the Lakers, the 26-year-old has built a cult-like fan base in Los Angeles. He was averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 assists per game before the season was paused.

Caruso is likely to see more playing time since Avery Bradley had said he will not be joining the Lakers in Florida. Los Angeles is reportedly set to sign J.R. Smith for the shortened run.

The Lakers were on a bit of a hot streak when the season was put on hold. Los Angeles had won 11 out of its last 13 games before the coronavirus pandemic caught up with the league.

They are among the favorites to win the NBA title. The Lakers sit at 49-14 and will play the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the restarted season.