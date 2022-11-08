Expand / Collapse search
NBA legend makes prediction for Kyrie Irving’s career

Irving is currently serving a suspension of 'no less than five games'

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
As Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving serves his suspension of "no less than five games" after posting a link to an antisemitic film on his Twitter page, his future in the NBA has come into question. 

There are some who believe that Irving, who is in the final year of a four-year, $136 million contract, will have trouble finding a team to sign with following the season in Brooklyn

David Justice, left, and Julius Erving attend the 2nd Annual Phil Oates Celebrity Golf Classic at North Ridge Country Club on Oct. 17, 2022, in Fair Oaks, California.

David Justice, left, and Julius Erving attend the 2nd Annual Phil Oates Celebrity Golf Classic at North Ridge Country Club on Oct. 17, 2022, in Fair Oaks, California. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

But one NBA legend doesn’t think the seven-time All-Star will have any issues finding teams willing to sign him for his services. 

"The owners are greedy," Julius Erving told TMZ Sports at LAX over the weekend. "He's going to end up in the league playing for somebody, no matter how toxic he is."

"As long as he's young enough to score those buckets, and do what he does, be Kyrie, he's going have a job," he said.

Kyrie Irving of the Nets dribbles the ball during the Dallas Mavericks game on Oct. 27, 2022, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving of the Nets dribbles the ball during the Dallas Mavericks game on Oct. 27, 2022, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Irving’s troubles started when he shared a link to the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" toward the end of October.

The movie description on Amazon says the film "uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, the Sons of Ham, Shem and Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie packed with tons of research."

After being condemned by the Nets and owner Joe Tsai, Irving released a statement saying he "meant no harm" by posting the link to the movie. 

Kyrie Irving of the Nets watches the Chicago Bulls game from the bench during at Barclays Center on Nov. 1, 2022, in New York City.

Kyrie Irving of the Nets watches the Chicago Bulls game from the bench during at Barclays Center on Nov. 1, 2022, in New York City. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Later in the week, when given the opportunity to unequivocally disavow the movie, Irving deflected the questions. 

He was later suspended by the Nets after he "refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material," from the film. 

Irving has reportedly been given a to-do list by the Nets in order to return to the team, which includes completing antisemitic/anti-hate training and meeting with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League and leaders of the Jewish community in Brooklyn. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.