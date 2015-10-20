Kuwaiti official criticizes his country's suspension by FIFA

KUWAIT CITY --

A Kuwaiti official says the FIFA decision to suspend the country's soccer association because of government interference is ''utterly unconvincing and unjustifiable.''

The official Kuwait News Agency quoted Information Minister Sheikh Salman Sabah Salem Al Houd Al Sabah as saying the country would work with international authorities to resolve the issue.

FIFA suspended Kuwait on Friday. Kuwaiti teams and clubs are banned from international competition, and the association and its members are barred from receiving any FIFA development assistance.

Kuwait is currently second behind South Korea in Group G of Asian World Cup qualifying. Its next qualifying match is against Myanmar on Nov. 17.