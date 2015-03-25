Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 12, 2015

Kurt Busch: Spotlight on me tends toward the negative, even if other drivers act the same

By | Associated Press
    Kurt Busch exits his car after hitting the wall in the first turn during the STP 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 7, 2013. (AP Photo/Don Petersen) (The Associated Press)

    Kurt Busch's car burns after he hit the wall in the first turn during the STP 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 7, 2013. (AP Photo/Don Petersen) (The Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. – Kurt Busch had shown all kinds of promise with his new team, finishing in the top five in consecutive races and climbing to the cusp of being in the coveted top 12 of NASCAR's Sprint Cup standings.

He was doing well at Martinsville on Sunday, too, until a bad fuel pump and then a brake issue caused his day to end in a fiery crash. The car that had been seventh was suddenly relegated to 37th place.

It was the kind of incident that has gotten the hot-headed Busch in trouble in the past, but the 2004 series champion says his image is part being in the spotlight and part being shown in a negative light.