Kim Ng becomes 1st female general manager of major North American pro sports team with Marlins job

Kim Ng and the Miami Marlins broke a major barrier Friday.

The Marlins named Ng their new general manager, and with that she becomes the first female in North American major pro sports history to be in the position for any team.

Ng has a tremendous amount of experience in the industry and her background working with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Derek Jeter and Marlins front office executive Gary Denbo definitely gave her the push she needed over other candidates Miami may have been looking at to fill the spot.

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager,” Ng said in a statement.

“We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few year, laid a great foundation for success. This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals.

“My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

Ng got started with the Chicago White Sox in 1990 and worked for the organization until 1996. In 1998, she joined the Yankees and was there during their World Series runs. She was then with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2002 to 2011 and in the MLB Commissioner’s Office from 2011 to 2020.

She interviewed with several teams for the general manager job over the course of her career and finally landed the job Friday.

Miami is looking to build upon its recent success. The team made the playoffs for the first time since 2003. Mattingly won the National League Manager of the Year award.