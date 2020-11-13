Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox
Published

Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez plans to pitch in 2021 after missing season with post-coronavirus heart issue

The pitcher was diagnosed with myocarditis following a coronavirus infection

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a post-coronavirus heart issue but has his eyes set on a return to the mound in 2021.

Rodriguez contracted the coronavirus before the second instance of spring training in the summer and was later diagnosed with myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart. Doctors at the time told the lefty that about 20% of people who were infected with COVID-19 are diagnosed with myocarditis.

Regardless, Rodriguez said on Thursday that he’s ready to pitch again.

“I would say I will be 100% ready for next season,” he said on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, according to Boston.com. “I feel great. Like [Red Sox chief baseball officer] Chaim Bloom said a couple of days ago, I’m going to start throwing, I’m going to start my throwing program. My workouts are going to start next week, like, lifting weights and all that. I’ve been doing the bike a little bit.”

Rodriguez wasn’t allowed to exercise at all until September, according to the site.

He was supposed to the ace of the rotation after the team shipped David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a huge trade over the 2019 offseason. He had 19 wins and a 3.81 ERA in 2019.

Boston finished in last place in the American League East in 2020.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com.