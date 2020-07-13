Kevin Durant supports this name as Redskins reportedly set to retire moniker

Kevin Durant on Friday showed support for one nickname that has floated around social media as a possible solution to the Washington Redskins’ dilemma.

Washington is reportedly set to announce the removal of the nickname after being known as the Redskins since 1933. Durant showed his support for the name Red Wolves when he commented on Redskins Today's Instagram post of a mockup of what the Red Wolves might look like.

Durant posted the fire emoji in the comments section, according to NBC Sports Washington.

“Washington won’t announce its new name because trademark issues are still pending, but the “thorough review” of the name is officially over because the team wanted to “remove any doubts as to the future of the name,” the Sports Business Journal reported.

Big-name retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Target, as well as Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods, all removed Redskins merchandise from their websites last week. And last Thursday, FedEx -- which holds the naming rights to the team’s Maryland stadium -- formally requested a name change. FedEx CEO Fred Smith has an ownership stake in the team.

Last week, ESPN reported that the team has made the obvious decision to remove the Native American imagery from its logo.

The recent national focus on race relations since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis brought new scrutiny to the team’s name. That’s when the Redskins said they would conduct a “thorough review” of the team name, as the organization faced immense pressure to change its moniker over racial connotations.

The team also hopes to build a new stadium and return inside D.C. city limits -- but local leaders there say they are already seeking a name change as a condition of any potential stadium deal.

