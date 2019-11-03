Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Running
Published

Kenya's Mary Keitany eyes 5th NYC Marathon title in 6 years

By JAKE SEINER | Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 3

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 3 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

NEW YORK – Mary Keitany is back for another bolt through the boroughs.

Facing a thin field, the 37-year-old Kenyan will try for her fifth title in six years at the New York City Marathon on Sunday. A year ago, she finished 17 seconds off the course record. Another victory would still leave her well behind Grete Waitz's record nine New York titles.

"It will be great for me to see if I can try to catch up with her," Keitany said.

In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, Mary Keitany, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the New York City Marathon in New York.

In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, Mary Keitany, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the New York City Marathon in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

She'll be followed by roughly 52,000 racers a year after a world marathon record 52,813 runners crossed the finish line in Central Park after winding through New York's five boroughs.

It's a path dominated by Keitany since her first victory in 2014. She followed with two more consecutive titles, including a dominant conquest in 2016 when she won by more than 3 1/2 minutes.

In this Nov. 2, 2014, file photo, Mary Keitany, of Kenya, puts her hands together as she breaks the tape after winning the elite women's division in the the 44th annual New York City Marathon in New York.

In this Nov. 2, 2014, file photo, Mary Keitany, of Kenya, puts her hands together as she breaks the tape after winning the elite women's division in the the 44th annual New York City Marathon in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

She slowed in 2017, opening the door for Shalane Flanagan to become the first American woman to win in New York since Miki Gorman in 1976-77, but returned last year with her fastest mark yet, in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 48 seconds — not far off Maraget Okayo's 2:22:31 course record from 2003.

Keitany's priority, however, is the race, not the record.

"I'm not saying I won't run with time," she said. "But I'm ready to try to defend my title."

RECORD BREAKING NIKE SNEAKER SPARKS COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE DEBATE AHEAD OF NEW YORK CITY MARATHON

If anybody can push Keitany, it will be Ethiopian runner Ruti Aga. She has been a top-two finisher at four straight major marathons, including a victory at Tokyo this year. Her personal best is 2:18:34 at Berlin in 2018; Keitany's top mark was a then-world record 2:17:01 at London in 2017. No one else in the women's field has cracked 2:22.

In this Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line first in the women's division of the 2016 New York City Marathon. The 37-year-old from Kenya will try for her fifth women's title in six years at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

In this Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line first in the women's division of the 2016 New York City Marathon. The 37-year-old from Kenya will try for her fifth women's title in six years at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

"I know I'm not alone," Keitany said. "For me, I don't have any pressure. I'm ready to run my own race."

FOR KICKS

Three weeks after Kenya's Brigid Kosgei set a world marathon record in Chicago, her footwear has become as big a storyline as her performance. Kosgei wore the same Nike shoes that Eliud Kipchoge sported when he completed the first sub-2 hour marathon — a feat accomplished under conditions so tightly controlled it didn't qualify for the record books.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST KIKKAN RANDALL OPENS UP ABOUT HER CANCER BATTLE, RUNNING NYC MARATHON

The shoes — which stack carbon-fiber plates with lightweight foam — have raised calls for track and field's governing body to adapt rules regarding equipment. They've also forced other brands to play catch up.

"It's an arms race, and it should be a foot race," said American runner Desiree Linden, who has a shoe deal with Brooks.

In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Stanley Biwott, left, embraces fellow Kenyan Mary Keitany after the pair won the men's and women's divisions in the New York City marathon. Mary Keitany is back for another bolt through the boroughs.

In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Stanley Biwott, left, embraces fellow Kenyan Mary Keitany after the pair won the men's and women's divisions in the New York City marathon. Mary Keitany is back for another bolt through the boroughs. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, file)

A few Nike athletes are expected to contend Sunday, including defending men's champion Lelisa Desisa and 2017 winner Geoffrey Kamworor, who trains with Kipchoge.

Linden, a two-time Olympian and the 2018 Boston Marathon champ, has worked with Brooks to develop a similar sneaker. At 36, she's hoping the technology can help lengthen her career.

"I hate the concept," she said. "But I love the shoe."

She is irked by the fact that at the six marathon majors, four course records have been broken in the past two years — two each among the men and women.

NYPD OFFICER'S WIDOW TO RUN NYC MARATHON TO RAISE MONEY FOR FAMILIES OF FALLEN HEROES

"It's a little frustrating to see people in the past who are just getting bumped off lists, but they just didn't have access to that," she said, adding, "It's super frustrating that someone has an amazing race and you go, 'What were they wearing?'"

TRIALS AWAIT

In this Nov. 6, 2011, file photo, runners make their way through the Queens borough of New York during the New York City Marathon.

In this Nov. 6, 2011, file photo, runners make their way through the Queens borough of New York during the New York City Marathon. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)

A few of the top American marathoners hope the race serves as good practice for the U.S. Olympic team trials in February. It's a group that includes 2016 Olympian Jared Ward on the men's side and Sara Hall, Kellyn Taylor and Linden among the women.

With its many bridges, the New York course should run similarly to the hilly trials course in Atlanta.

In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon.

In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

"New York is a tactical race," Taylor said. "And that's how the trials is."

WHEELCHAIR DIVISION

Both of last year's men's and women's wheelchair champions are returning to defend their crowns. Daniel Romanchuk, then 20, became the first American and youngest competitor to win the men's division, and Manuela Schär is seeking a third straight title.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

CELEBRITY SIGHTINGS

Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber is set to run his sixth straight NYC Marathon. "Orange Is the New Black" actor Uzo Aduba will run for the second time, and Luke Kirby from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" will run for the first time.