NYPD officer's widow to run NYC Marathon to raise money for families of fallen heroes

The New York City Marathon gets underway on Sunday with over 50,000 runners participating from all over the world.

Lisa Tuozzolo, the widow of fallen NYPD Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo, is one of those runners set to take on the 26.2 miles.

Paul Tuozzolo died and a second officer was wounded when an ex-con opened fire on them in the Bronx. Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Bill Hemmer, Lisa Tuozzolo said there is not a day that goes by that she doesn't think about her husband.

"Paul was killed November 4, 2016, which will be three years ago on Monday, just following the New York City marathon," she said, adding "not a day" goes by that she doesn't think about him.

Tuozzolo is running with the Silver Shield Foundation, a charity organization created to financially assist fallen officers' children with education funding. She has a specific theme in mind: "Never alone; never forgotten."

"So, obviously, never forgetting my husband every single day, but never alone to signify my Blue family. My family in Blue, that are aunts and uncles to my two little boys--6 and 7 years old," she said.

During the arduous journey, Tuozzolo will have 70 officers running every mile with her to "metaphorically represent my family in Blue always being there."

"It will be started off by our Chief of Department: Chief Terence Monahan. And, he'll be doing the first three with me. And then, from that point on, the department is taking over," she told Hemmer.

"This is a fight that I will fight through every single moment," she added. "We might have been dealt a bad hand, but that doesn't mean it's going to stop us."