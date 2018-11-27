Kansas high school football coach gets ice bath after winning title, absolutely hates it

A Kansas high school football coach appeared to hate the ice bath he received upon winning the team’s first-ever state title Saturday.

A Wichita Eagle photojournalist caught St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Randy Dreiling appears to yell at two of his players after they gave him the Powerade shower.

The Overland Park parochial school defeated Wichita Northwest, 49-28, to win the Kansas Class 5A high school title.

Dreiling was subsequently asked by the Wichita Eagle if he still wasn’t a fan of the ice bath.

“No, not a fan of the ice bath. No, nobody ever gives me ice baths. That was a bad deal,” he said.

Aquinas had previously lost the 5A state title in 2014 and 2017, according to the Kansas City Star.