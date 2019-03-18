Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill reportedly investigated over two incidents involving toddler son

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill was reportedly being investigated after alleged incidents of battery against his 3-year-old son that occurred this month.

The first incident occurred March 5 when Overland Park police were called due to a report of child abuse or neglect at home, KCTV News 5 reported Friday. Hill’s name was apparently listed on the report and the case was closed three days later when no one pressed charges against Hill.

Police were then called to the same Kansas home Thursday to investigate a battery against a juvenile, according to KCTV News 5. Hill's name wasn’t listed on the second police report, according to the station.

A source familiar with the second incident told the Kansas City Star the incident resulted from the son breaking his arm. Hill’s fiancée, Crystal Espinal, was reportedly listed as “others involved” on the police report. The Kansas Department of Children and Families told the paper it was investigating as well.

Hill has not been charged with a crime. The organization said in a statement it was “aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill. We are in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities.”

The speedy wide receiver was at Oklahoma State when he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery in 2015, when his then-pregnant girlfriend accused him of choking her and punching her in the stomach. According to KCTV News 5, Hill was given a deferred sentence of three years and his record was expunged. The Chiefs then selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.