New York Yankees

Juan Soto receives interest from numerous teams within hours of losing World Series: report

Soto, now a free agent, could set numerous records with his contract

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

The Juan Soto sweepstakes is officially underway.

The end of the World Series officially marked the beginning of the offseason, meaning Soto is now a free agent and is no longer listed on the New York Yankees' roster.

Having turned 26 less than a week age and putting up numbers hardly ever seen, there is no question Soto is the most coveted free agent of all time. 

Juan Soto in Game 2 of 2024 ALCS

The New York Yankees' Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series Oct. 14, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

According to the New York Post, eight teams checked in with Soto's camp "with interest" within just two hours of the Yankees losing the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That number had reached 11 by Thursday morning.

Soto once turned down a 15-year, $440 million deal while he was with the Washington Nationals, in case you are looking for a baseline.

After the loss Wednesday night, he said he is open to all 30 teams.

"I feel like every team has the same opportunities when I go into free agency. I don't want to say anyone has an advantage because, at the end of the day, we're gonna look at what they have and how much they want me," Soto said.

Juan Soto after ALCS home run

Juan Soto of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run in the 10th inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field Oct. 19, 2024, in Cleveland.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The All-Star outfielder, who is represented by Scott Boras, had perhaps his best season hitting in front of potential former teammate Aaron Judge in his possible lone season with the Yanks. Soto belted a career-high 41 homers, his 109 RBI were one shy of tying a career high and his .569 OPS was the highest he has posted in a non-shortened season. 

He also hit .327/.469/.633 in the postseason and hit the ALCS-winning home run.

Soto is a four-time All-Star whose 769 walks before turning 26 are, by far, the most in MLB history. Among players who played 500-plus games before turning 26, Soto's .953 OPS is 14th all-time, and everyone ahead of him, aside from Mike Trout, who is still active, is a Hall of Famer.

Soto will undoubtedly set the record for the largest contract ever given to a position player. That number currently belongs to Trout at $426.5 million.

Juan Soto celebrates

Juan Soto, right, of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium July 19, 2024, in New York City.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The only questions are who will sign him, what will his average annual value be (Judge's $40 million is the position player record) and will he beat Shohei Ohtani's $700 million for overall value.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.