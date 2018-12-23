Josh Norman, Taylor Lewan get into altercation after Tennessee Titans win over Washington Redskins

Tensions threatened to boil over as two NFL players had to be separated after the Tennessee Titans’ 25-16 win over the Washington Redskins on Saturday night.

Washington cornerback Josh Norman was sitting on the bench after the game ended, as Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan walked down his opponent’s sideline.

Video of the incident, posted by NBC Sports, showed Norman jump up from the bench and hurl his helmet at the lineman.

Lewan, who has been a controversial figure since joining the league from the University of Michigan, appeared to mock Norman by making a bow-and-arrow gesture toward the cornerback. The same gesture is used by Norman to celebrate big plays.

Video of the altercation shows the cornerback slap Lewan’s arm down, before getting in his face and arguing with the 315-pound tackle.

Tennessee center Ben Jones is then seen stepping in to separate the sparring duo, before a Washington official helped move Norman back to the sideline.

Speaking after the game, Lewan dismissed Norman and accused the cornerback of ‘throwing a hissy-fit,’ according to ESPN.

“I'm not worried about Josh Norman, man. I'm an offensive lineman; he's a DB," Lewan said.

"I don't even know who that is. I was pissed -- he was trying to hurt Derrick Henry during that four-minute [drive]. That's not the way football is supposed to be played, man. It's not our fault you're not relevant anymore.

"He tackled him, and it was like a temper tantrum. I was trying to get Derrick up, and he's throwing a hissy-fit, going low at him and stuff like that."

Henry, Tennessee’s star running back, later said he did not think Norman had tried to hurt him during the game.

Norman did not speak to reporters after the game.