Josh Allen on Bills' AFC Championship loss: 'It’s going to fuel us'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen put together a 2020 season that made fans believe the team will be back in the AFC Championship and possibly even the Super Bowl in the future.

Allen and the Bills came up just short in the conference title game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Every game situation that you’re in, you learn something. This one is not going to be fun watching over, it’s not fun falling a game short of the Super Bowl. One team had to win, and one team had to lose," Allen said. "That’s the gist of it. We didn’t play good enough to win tonight. It’s going to fuel us, I have no doubt in my mind that we will be back.

"This is a team that fought hard to the end, a team that loves each other. We’re still young and we’re only going to get better. That’s one thing I got from this. We’re close. The results weren’t good tonight, but I’m super proud of how our team fought the entire season and how we bonded. It was a tough adjustment this year with the coronavirus, adjusting, separating, not being able to go over to teammate’s houses and just the sacrifice it took this year. I’m super proud of our team, our staff, our organization for that matter, in making this thing work and making this thing go. It sucks that we couldn’t return the favor in accomplishing what we wanted to accomplish. Again, I’m super proud of what we accomplished this year."

Allen and the Bills started with a nine-point lead before the Chiefs put up 21 points in the second quarter. Allen said he knew that the few stops the Chiefs’ defense made was going to be key.

"Starting off with that 9-0 lead, it was nice, and we had to keep things rolling. Two punts in a row, one was a three-and-out, made a bad decision, bad read, bad throw on third down. Those are ones I’ve got to have in order to help this team move the chains on third down. Going field goal, field goal, throwing an interception, touchdown, field goal, that’s not good enough to knock off the reigning champs."

Buffalo was 13-3 and won the AFC East – the first time anyone other than the New England Patriots have won the division for more than a decade.

Allen and the Bills are definitely going to be able to improve upon their 2020 run.