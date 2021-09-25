Jordan Spieth astonishingly lips out in latest odd Ryder Cup moment

U.S. Ryder Cup team member Jordan Spieth had a tough break during the Saturday afternoon four-ball event with Brooks Koepka.

Spieth was trying to putt to help the U.S team out in his match. The ball would travel right toward the hole but travel around the cup before coming to a rest on the lip. It was one of the most interesting shots of the entire day, but it, unfortunately, didn’t help the Spieth-Koepka team.

The two would lose their match to Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm 2&1. Spieth and Koepka won four holes and Garcia and Rahm won six holes.

However, the U.S. managed to pick up two more points in the afternoon sessions and end the day up 11-5. The lead matches the Ryder Cup record in the modern era that dates back to 1979. Europe led by six points in 2004 at Oakland Hills and went on to a nine-point win. It’s the largest lead since the Americans led by nine in 1975.

Spieth was involved in a viral shot on Friday.

He was on the ridge in the rough on the 17th hole and somehow managed to get the ball onto the green from the improbable position he was in.

Spieth’s momentum after the swing nearly carried him into Lake Michigan.