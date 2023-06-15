Expand / Collapse search
Derek Carr
Published

Derek Carr issues apology to Raiders fans: 'They just didn’t get my best'

Carr played for the Raiders 9 seasons

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Veteran quarterback Derek Carr had a turbulent breakup with the Raiders earlier this offseason. Over the course of his nine years with the franchise, Carr consistently expressed his wish to make the Raiders a winning team. 

He missed only two games due to injury during his run with the team, but he struggled throughout the 2022 NFL season. 

The team decided to bench Carr the last two games of the season before ultimately parting ways with him in February. 

Despite the unceremonious exit, Carr delivered an apology to Raiders fans.

According to Carr, the fans did not see the best version of him last season.

"They just didn’t get my best, and that drove me crazy at the end of the year because I felt so spread out in so many different ways," Carr said, via Brett Martel of The Associated Press. 

"I just didn’t feel like myself, and I feel bad for the (Raiders') coaches and players."

Carr also alluded to dealing with some private matters off the field at the same time he was attempting to learn head coach Josh McDaniels' offensive system.

He is hoping he can be the best version of himself for his new team, the New Orleans Saints. The signal-caller said his goal is to maintain a "simple" focus on his team and football.

"I’ve tried my best to get back to that. Hopefully, it leads to some success," Carr said. "It’s going to be a great lesson for me to learn to help some guys down the road when they go through a coaching change or a shift in whatever they’re doing."

The Saints have struggled to find consistent quarterback play since three-time All-Pro Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season. New Orleans has failed to qualify for the playoffs the last two years.

Carr threw for 3,522 yards in 2022, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He threw for 4,000-plus yards per season over a four-year period from 2018 to 2021.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.