Jordan Chiles explains why she thinks she will 'never' talk to Simone Biles about Larry Nassar's abuse

Even arguably the greatest gymnast to ever exist was not safe from Larry Nassar.

Simone Biles was one of the former trainer's many sexual abuse victims; he will spend the rest of his life behind cars after abusing over 100 gymnasts, many of whom were Olympic hopefuls, let alone gold medal winners.

Biles revealed in 2018 that she was abused by Nassar, and in a hearing in 2021, she said the FBI "turned a blind eye" to the allegations.

Jordan Chiles, one of Biles' teammates, was never abused by Nassar, and while the two have made history together, Chiles said that the two have "never" spoken about his abuse of Biles.

"When that whole thing happened, trust me, I was devastated. Still, to this day, I've never talked to her about it," Chiles told People magazine. "I don't think I ever will talk to her about it, because that was her life, and you never know how hard it is on somebody.

"I think just having my presence was the best thing that I could give to her, rather than sitting down somewhere and having a whole conversation because that's very devastating. If we ever have the conversation, I would literally probably cry."

"She is a very, very strong woman," Chiles added. "We both had the same goals. We both had things that we wanted to accomplish, and look at her now, she's a three-time Olympian, she has a husband, she's a dog mom. She's done great things, and she gets to continue on her life without having to really focus on what her past was."

Nassar, who was the lead doctor of the US women's national gymnastics team from 1996 to 2014, was jailed in 2018, and at least 500 people have accused Nassar of assault, dating back to his time at Michigan State.

