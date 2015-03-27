Jones hits walk-off HR as Braves stun Phils

Chipper Jones hit a game-winning three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a five-run rally as the Atlanta Braves stunned the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-7, in the finale of a three-game series Sunday.

The Phillies led 7-3 when Jonathan Papelbon (3-6) entered the game with runners on first and second and one out in the ninth. He struck out pinch- hitter Lyle Overbay, but walked Michael Bourn to load the bases.

Martin Prado ripped one down the third base line that went off the glove of Kevin Frandsen for a two-run double. Jones then hammered a 1-1 fastball about three rows deep in right-center field to help the Braves snatch the victory.

"It's huge for us," Jones said. "Wins have been hard to come by lately. Sometimes you need to go out and win a game that you probably should have lost. Hopefully this starts something and can propel us forward."

Peter Moylan (1-0) was credited with the win after getting John Mayberry Jr. to ground into the final out in the top of the inning.

Reed Johnson drove in three runs for the Braves, who snapped a three-game slide. Jason Heyward added two hits in the victory.

Cole Hamels started for Philadelphia and tossed six strong innings. He gave up three runs on six hits and contributed offensively with a two-run, ground-rule double, but was denied his 15th win of the season.

"I wouldn't say it was a crushing loss, we've had a lot of losses this year," Papelbon said. "We've had a lot of chances to sweep teams and we haven't It's one you have to put in the 'L' column and move on."

Erik Kratz clubbed a three-run double and Ryan Howard added a two-run double for the Phillies, who had won the first two games of the series.

Philadelphia jumped on Braves starter Paul Maholm early, scoring five runs in the first inning. Jimmy Rollins led off with a bloop base hit to right and Chase Utley doubled before Howard laced a two-run double to left. Ty Wigginton walked and Mayberry singled to load the bases with one out and Kratz brought everyone home with his double.

Atlanta got a run back on an RBI double by Johnson in the second, but the Phils added two more runs in the third to expand the lead to 7-1.

Wigginton began things with a walk and Mayberry doubled, sending Maholm to the clubhouse for the rest of the night. Cristhian Martinez came in and intentionally walked Michael Martinez to load the bases with one out. Hamels then helped his own cause by ripping a changeup over the head of Bourn and over the wall on a hop for a two-run ground-rule double.

Freddie Freeman ripped a one-out single in the sixth and Heyward doubled two batters later before Johnson singled up the middle, scoring both runners to make it a 7-3 game.

Game Notes

Atlanta avoided being swept for the fourth time this season ... Prior to the game, the Phillies recalled pitchers Justin De Fratus and Jacob Diekman from Triple-A Lehigh Valley as part of a September roster expansion ... Hamels has thrown six or more innings in 24 of his last 26 starts ... Maholm allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks over two-plus innings ... Philadelphia finished 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight.