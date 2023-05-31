Jon Rahm says LIV golfers should be eligible for Ryder Cup: 'Best Europeans against best Americans, period'

LIV Golf is once again making things a tad confusing in the golf world.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is fast approaching, and quite frankly, its participants are up in the air thanks to the Saudi-backed tour and the recent dominant performance of one of its members.

The qualifications for American golfers and European golfers differ. To be eligible for the U.S. side, a player must be a member of the PGA of America. American golfers in LIV have a grace period where they can still earn points, but only in majors. However, thanks to Brooks Koepka's win at the PGA Championship and T2 finish at the Masters, he could automatically qualify.

However, for Europeans, they must be a member of the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour). That leaves off Ryder Cup veterans like Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and former captain Henrik Stenson.

Sergio Garcia has been told he has "no chance" of playing this year, despite being Europe's all-time Ryder Cup points leader, which has upset defending Masters champion Jon Rahm.

Rahm and Garcia went 3-0-0 in the 2021 Ryder Cup, despite the U.S.'s dominant 19-9 win at Whistling Straits.

"I'm going to miss [Garcia]. We had a great partnership at Whistling Straits," Rahm earlier this week at Muirfield Village ahead of the Memorial Tournament. "I'm going to mention history again one more time. A Spanish duo in the Ryder Cup ... is embedded into the roots of the Ryder Cup. Look with Seve [Ballesteros] and Ollie [Jose Maria Olazabal] were able to do throughout their partnership, right? So, it's a little sad to me that politics have gotten in the way of such a beautiful event."

Rahm feels that tour association should mean nothing when it comes to the Ryder Cup.

"Again, it's the best Europeans against the best Americans, period. And whatever is going on, who is playing LIV and who is not playing LIV to me shouldn't matter. It's whoever is best suited to represent the European side. And I have a hard time to believe that ... the most successful player Europe has had on the Ryder Cup isn't fit to be on the team. So, it's unfortunate. I will miss him. But with that said, I want to be hopeful. There's a couple of Spanish guys playing really good right now, so hopefully they can join me on the team."

Rahm's sentiments are opposite that of one of his Ryder Cup teammates, Rory McIlroy, who said at Memorial that Koepka, thanks to his performance, should be the lone LIV Golfer in Rome later this year.

"But I have different feelings about the European team and the other side and sort of how that has all transpired, and yeah, I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the European team."

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau headline 2021 U.S. team members that likely will not play (neither played in the 2022 Presidents Cup), while Bernd Wiesberger, Paul Casey, Westwood, Poulter, and Garcia played for Europe in 2021 but most likely won’t be making the trip to Rome.