Jon Rahm irate with 'f---ing drones' at LIV Golf Nashville after tee shot lands in water

Jon Rahm is not happy with the use of drones during LIV Golf events, and he let everyone know during the tour's Nashville broadcast on Sunday.

Rahm, within two shots of the lead at LIV Golf Nashville, was caught on a hot mic swearing about the use of drones near his tee shot during the event's final round.

Rahm was not happy with how his tee shot double-crossed into the water hazard on the left side of the hole after the ball never faded left to right like he intended.

After looking at where his ball was going to land, Rahm quickly turned his head around to look up at a drone that, while it wasn't on the broadcast, was hovering over the tee box.

WARNING: Video below contains explicit language

"Every tournament," Rahm was heard saying. "It’s f---ing incredible. Right in my backswing, these f---ing drones every time."

The timing of Rahm’s errant tee shot couldn’t have been worse because he was within two shots of the lead. But Rahm would hit bogey on the par-4 12th hole.

However, he finished strong in his round, birdying 14 and 15 to finish tied with Lee Westwood at 12-under for the tournament.

And considering LIV Golf’s team format, Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton owned the outright lead in Nashville at 18-under, which is five shots in front of Sam Horsfield, who finished 13-under for the tournament.

Legion XIII, who had one hole to play at the time of writing, was up five strokes on the Torque GC, who sat in second place at 34-under as a team.

While Rahm played well in this tournament, he did not have good results in the two majors he played this season.

Rahm, who withdrew from the U.S. Open due to a foot ailment, finished T-45 at the Masters Tournament, and he didn’t make the cut at the PGA Championship in Louisville earlier this year.

Rahm clearly feels better after dealing with his foot injury, and he’s hoping to have better scorecards at The Open Championship next month.

