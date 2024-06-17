Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Bryson DeChambeau 'frustrated' over missing out on representing Team USA at Olympics

DeChambeau's success in LIV isn't reflected in Official World Golf Rankings

Ryan Gaydos

Bryson DeChambeau could have been what Team USA needed in its men’s golf lineup to win back-to-back gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But instead, the 2024 U.S. Open winner will be on the sidelines because of the Official World Golf Rankings’ quarrel with LIV Golf. DeChambeau joined LIV Golf last season and won twice in 2023. He also finished second in this year’s PGA Championship and tied for sixth at the Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates the US Open win

Bryson DeChambeau cradles the U.S. Open trophy after his win in the final round of the U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst Resort on June 16, 2024, in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

He admitted he was left "frustrated" over having to watch the Olympics like everyone else.

"I would love to represent the United States," DeChambeau said Monday on "The Pat McAfee Show." "It was tough for me not to go last time around because of COVID, and it was just one of those that happened. Hopefully, one day this game of golf will get figured out and come back together and I’ll be able to play.

"I’m playing great golf, I’m excited. Ultimately, am I frustrated, disappointed? Sure, you can absolutely say that, but I made the choices that I made and there’s consequences to that, and I respect it, but hopefully, sooner rather than later, we figure that out."

He posted his appearance on the show on X.

Bryson DeChambeau in Miami

Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC reacts during the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami Team Championship at Trump National Doral Miami on October 22, 2023, in Doral, Florida. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

"Nothing would mean more to me than putting on the red, white, and blue for Team USA at the Olympics," he added.

LIV Golf events are not recognized on the Official World Golf Rankings. He doesn’t receive any points for the events his finishes on the PGA Tour rival league.

DeChambeau is 10th overall in the rankings.

Xander Schauffele wins gold

Gold medalist Xander Schauffele of the United States, center, is shown at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Saitama, Japan, on Aug. 1, 2021. (Zheng Huansong/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa would represent the U.S., as of now. Schauffele won gold in Tokyo in the last Games.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.