Johnny On Deck: Rookie QB Johnny Manziel ready to go if Browns need him in opener vs. Steelers

Johnny Manziel's ready if the Browns need him against the Steelers.

Cleveland's rookie quarterback will begin his NFL career Sunday as Brian Hoyer's backup when the Browns open the 2014 season at Pittsburgh. Manziel knows he's one play away from getting in and he's been "tuned in" all week as the team prepares to face its longtime rival.

Manziel commented for the first time about ESPN analyst Merril Hoge's harsh criticism of him. Hoge said Manziel appeared lost in the preseason, wasn't worthy of a first-round pick and "has no business being on the field" in the opener. Hoge went as far as calling Manziel "a juvenile punk."

Manziel was "sorry" Hoge feels he's not a good player.

The former Heisman Trophy winner won't start, but there's a chance Manziel could be used in a special package of plays.

