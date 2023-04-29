Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

John Tavares' overtime winner gives Maple Leafs first playoff series win since 2004

Tavares signed with Toronto before the 2018 season

Associated Press
John Tavares scored 4:35 into overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night for their first NHL playoff series win in nearly two decades.

The Maple Leafs won the best-of-seven matchup in six games, winning three times in overtime on the road and ending an 11-game losing streak in elimination games. They advanced in a series for the first time since 2004, a frustrating drought that included first-round exits each of the past six seasons.

The loss, meanwhile, ends Tampa Bay’s run of three consecutive appearances in the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning won back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021, but they lost to the Colorado Avalanche in six games last year.

Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy from the top of the right circle at 13:47 of the second period. Tavares added the winner, which trickled past the Lightning goalie after appearing to deflect off a defender's skate.

John Tavares goes wild

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates with defenseman Luke Schenn (2) after Tavares scored the game-winning against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Steven Stamkos scored for Tampa Bay, which a year ago rallied from 2-1 and 3-2 series deficits to eliminate Toronto in the first round in seven games.

Two nights after stopping 28 shots to fend off elimination and trim Toronto’s series lead to 3-2, Vasilevskiy was on top of his game again.

Maple Leafs celebrate series win

The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AFTER FAILING TO CLOSE OUT AT HOME, KRAKEN TRAVEL TO COLORADO TO FACE DEFENDING CHAMPION AVALANCHE IN GAME 7

Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov was just as good, holding Tampa Bay scoreless until Stamkos positioned himself perfectly in front of the net to knock in a rebound at 4:19 of the third period.

Samsonov finished with 31 saves. Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of 22 shots.

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates with right wing Mitchell Marner (16)

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates with right wing Mitchell Marner (16) after Tavares scored the game-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

BUNTING RETURNS

Toronto forward Michael Bunting returned to the lineup for the first time since he was suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head and interference against Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak during Game 1. He was eligible to return for Game 5, but coach Sheldon Keefe choose to go with the same lineup for the fourth straight game. Cernak has not played for the Lightning since the series opener.