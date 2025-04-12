Expand / Collapse search
The Masters

John Daly rakes in exorbitant amount of money during Masters week, thanks to annual Hooters appearance

Daly's team told ESPN that he made $780,000 last year

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
John Daly isn’t playing in the Masters, but he still had a good week in Augusta.

Daly, 58, made a small fortune at a Hooters located about a mile away from the Masters, selling $40 hats, $10 autographed golf balls and $250 boxes of cigars, among other things. 

Last year at Hooters, Daly’s team told ESPN that he had made $780,000 in sales, and that may increase this year due to the rainout on Monday. 

John Daly looks on

John Daly sinks a putt on the first green during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.  (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

Daly hasn’t played in the Masters since 2006, but he still wins every time he goes to Augusta during Masters week.

He has endeared himself to fans over the years with his style of play, outfits and colorful personality. 

Daly dresses in flashy attire on the golf course and is always seen with a cigarette in his hand on the course. He revealed that he hates water and that he used to drink 12 to 20 Diet Cokes a day to replace it, in an interview a few years ago. 

TRUMP SHARES MASTERS ROOTING INTEREST AS TOURNAMENT REACHES PIVOTAL WEEKEND

John Daly in Kentucky

May 14, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky: John Daly worked the practice green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. (Jeff Faughender-USA Today Sports)

However, Daly has dealt with a litany of health issues over the years. He underwent emergency hand surgery in January.

In February, Daly revealed in a podcast interview that he has been in remission of bladder cancer for four years.

He went to the University of Arkansas on a golf scholarship and qualified for the 1986 U.S. Open as an amateur. He turned pro in 1987 following his career at Arkansas, and joined the PGA Tour in 1991. 

John Daly tees off

John Daly tees off on 13 during the pro-am of the Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (IMAGN)

In his career, Daly has five PGA Tour victories, including two major championship wins. 

Daly has earned nearly $13 million in winnings in his career, according to the PGA Tour website, and has only added to his earnings with his annual Hooters appearances. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.