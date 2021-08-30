Joe Judge, Giants players honor US service members who died in Afghanistan bombings

New York Giants coach Joe Judge and other players were spotted on the sideline on Sunday night wearing hats in support of the U.S. military.

The show of support came after 13 U.S. service members were killed in bombings at a Kabul airport last week as the U.S. removes Americans and other Afghans from Afghanistan as the Taliban retakes power. He was asked about the headwear after the team’s final preseason game against the New England Patriots.

"Look, obviously we lost 13 soldiers this past week in Afghanistan. I get pictures all the time of people wearing Giants hats, people wearing Giants T-shirts, letters from all over, soldiers overseas, letting us know, ‘Hey, we're overseas, but we're rooting for you.’ It's great that they’re rooting for our team, I think it's more important we all acknowledge we're on the same team and that we're supporting them as well. So we appreciate everything they do, we want to see them all come home safely and obviously we don’t want to see anyone lose their lives, you know, needlessly," Judge said.

"So I'd say in terms of wearing the hats, I thought it was a good opportunity to just go ahead and draw some awareness that there were 11 Marines that lost their lives this week, one Naval, one Army as well. We had all three services represented at the coin toss with the captains going out there. Our team, we stay very in tune to the first responders, the military, the people that really make what we do, which is coach and play a game, possible.

JONES PUSHING NEWTON FOR PATS QB, NEW ENGLAND BEATS GIANTS

"I think it's important to keep that in perspective that, look, the reality is, it's serious to us because it's serious business, right? That's what it is. It's a production business, we're paid very handsomely to go out there and do a job as a player or a coach, but at the end day it is a game, it's entertainment, right? That's what it is. Now, they're playing life or death. It's important that we keep in perspective what we do and that we stay very grateful and we acknowledge what they're doing on a daily basis so that we can go out there and do this professionally and be involved with the game."

The Patriots won the game, 22-20.

Judge and the coaching staff will have a tough time these next few days trimming the roster down to 53 players before the start of the 2021 season.