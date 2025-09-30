Jets star Sauce Gardner claims NFL refs penalize team more because of losing record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner took aim at NFL refs following Monday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, claiming the team is being penalized during games because of their losing record.

The Jets had three turnovers and 13 penalties in a 27-21 loss in Miami. Gardner was among the guilty, drawing a penalty in the third quarter after he was called for pass interference.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the star defensive back expressed skepticism about some of those calls.

"I watch football all the time, and I just feel like — I don't know if this is wrong to say — but I think I get called for more stuff just based off of us not winning," he said, via ESPN. "I watch these winning programs, and there'd be some egregious things, and it don't get called. They're letting the players play."

Gardner referenced another penalty he drew against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, adding, "I just feel like us not winning — it's what goes on if we don't win. I feel like we don't get the calls that we should get, and we get the calls that we probably shouldn't get called for."

Head coach Aaron Glenn was asked to address Gardner’s comments Tuesday. He said the team would be sending the league certain calls for "clarification," something he said is not unusual.

But Glenn admitted to some questionable calls.

"There’s a number of calls in that game I felt that didn’t go our way that I felt we should’ve gotten, and I could easily go through those, but I’m not. But I do know this, we had a good amount of penalties on our end that we have to clean up."

The mistakes piled up for the Jets on Monday night, resulting in the team’s first 0-4 start since 2020, when the team finished 2-14. They move on in a short week to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.