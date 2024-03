Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Aaron Rodgers has another deep-ball threat to work with on the New York Jets next season as Mike Williams heads to the team on a one-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

Williams was on hand in Florham Park, New Jersey, to sign a deal that has a reported value of up to $15 million, per ESPN.

The 29-year-old receiver was released last week by the Los Angeles Chargers, saving them millions in cap space to get under the threshold for the 2024 season. The Jets were looking for an upgrade at the receiver position, and GM Joe Douglas didn’t let Williams leave the Garden State without signing a deal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Williams was reportedly set to visit the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers after meeting with the Jets, but New York had its own priorities.

Williams will team up with Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson, who has accumulated more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons with the team. Injuries have become a problem for Williams in recent seasons, especially his torn ACL in Week 3 last season.

However, when healthy, Williams is one of the best deep-ball threats the game has to offer, leading the league with 15.8 yards per reception with at least 200 catches since 2018.

CHARGERS RELEASE MIKE WILLIAMS TO SAVE $20M, GET UNDER NFL'S SALARY CAP

Williams was selected seventh overall by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft and formed a top receiving tandem for years with Keenan Allen, who was traded this offseason to the Chicago Bears. Williams had a breakout year in 2019, totaling 1,001 yards on just 49 receptions with two touchdowns. His 20.4 yards per catch led the NFL.

After putting up his best season in 2021 with 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns on 76 catches — all career highs — the Chargers rewarded him with a three-year deal worth $60 million before the start of the 2022 season.

Williams missed four games during the regular season that year and wasn’t available for the team’s crushing playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Jets know how they can maximize the tandem of Wilson and Williams in an offense run by Rodgers, the status of Allen Lazard remains in limbo. He signed a four-year deal with the Jets last offseason as the former Green Bay Packer followed his quarterback to New York. But Lazard had just 23 catches and was benched last season.

He has a fully guaranteed $10 million salary for next season, and though reports say the Jets were looking to trade him, there have been no suitors yet.

The Jets are hoping 2024 can start off on the right foot compared to last season; Rodgers played just four snaps before tearing his Achilles in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Zach Wilson took over at quarterback, but just like in 2022, head coach Robert Saleh couldn’t trust him to get the job done, leading to another benching. New York eventually finished the year 7-10.

Douglas has been proactive in filling the gaps on the team’s roster, especially on the offensive line in front of Rodgers. Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, two veteran tackles, will anchor the ends of the line and former Baltimore Raven John Simpson fills up the interior at guard after Laken Tomlinson was released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other free-agent signings include Rodgers’ new backup, Tyrod Taylor, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, cornerback Isaiah Oliver and defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.