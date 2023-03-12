Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets sign linebacker Quincy Williams to 3-year deal to avoid free agency: report

Williams is older brother of Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The New York Jets have locked in one of the Williams brothers long term as linebacker Quincy Williams reportedly agreed to a three-year deal. 

The deal can be worth up to $21 million with incentives, and it includes $9 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN. 

Williams was set to be a free agent once the new league year began on March 15, but the Jets didn’t allow any teams to have the chance to sign the budding linebacker. It’s part of head coach Robert Saleh’s want to have as many players from last season’s defense as possible to get after it for the second straight season. 

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) side steps on the line of scrimmage to follow the play during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) side steps on the line of scrimmage to follow the play during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Jets’ defense was ranked fourth in the NFL in total yards allowed per game last year (311.1) as well as fourth in points allowed per game (18.6). 

New York ended up going 7-10, which is why they are actively trying to get Aaron Rodgers into Florham Park, New Jersey, to lead the offense because the defense did their jobs on the stat sheet.

Quincy Williams is the older brother of Quinnen Williams, the Jets’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, who fans are also hoping the team can sign long term. But there is still time for him to get that as he’s on his fifth-year option in 2023 before becoming a free agent next season. 

Quincy Williams started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars after they selected him in the third round out of Murray State in the same draft as his little brother. However, he never stuck in Duval County, playing 18 games (eight starts) with 59 combined tackles. 

Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets in action against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Bills 20-17.

Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets in action against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Bills 20-17.

The Jets picked him up off waivers, and he flourished in the 2021 season with 110 tackles (nine for loss), three forced fumbles, two sacks and five passes defended.

Saleh really liked the speed he had despite being a bit undersized for a typical middle linebacker.

Williams followed that up in 2022 on the Jets’ stingy defense with 106 tackles (12 for loss) with three sacks in 15 games, which were all starts.

Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

New York clearly believes that Williams is a key piece of their front seven, and they weren’t going to risk losing him to the open market after the resume he produced the past couple seasons.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.