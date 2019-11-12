New York Jets' Sam Darnold has playoffs on his mind

In the words of former NFL head coach Jim Mora … playoffs?

That’s what most of the NFL world is saying after New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold expressed his confidence following the team’s win over the lowly New York Giants on Sunday.

REDSKINS NAME DWAYNE HASKINS STARTING QB FOR REST OF SEASON

Darnold, who helped the Jets with 230 passing yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown on Sunday, appeared to be overly confident with the team’s playoff chances.

“We need every win from now on because we've still got a chance. I mean, if we get on a roll here and we win out, we've got a chance at the playoffs,” Darnold said, according to The (Bergen County) Record. “Guys in this locker room know this. They know that, and we're really excited to continue to get back to work. That's what it's about.”

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS ROOKIE WHO IS BLIND IN ONE EYE PROMOTED TO ACTIVE ROSTER

With the win, New York is now 2-7 on the season. If they win out, they would be 9-7 and have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs given how open the AFC wild card picture looks. The team is just three games out of a potential second wild card spot.

Making a run may not be as farfetched.

New York plays the Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins in their next four games. The toughest opponent remaining on their schedule is the Baltimore Ravens, who they play on Dec. 12. The Jets also don’t have any games left against the New England Patriots.

The Jets made the playoffs with an 8-8 record in 1991 and with a 9-7 record in 2009.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the odds are certainly stacked against them.