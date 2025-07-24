Jets' Justin Fields avoids 'serious injury' after being carted off field during practice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields appears to have avoided a preseason disaster.

Fields, 26, dislocated a toe on his right foot, is day-to-day and avoided "serious injury and significant missed time," the NFL team announced Thursday.

Fields was carted off the field during the team’s training camp earlier in the day.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said he is "assuming" someone stepped on Fields' toe but said he wants to look at the tape and be sure that is the cause. Glenn added that Tyrod Taylor is ready to take over if need be.

Fields signed a two-year contract reportedly worth $40 million in the offseason to replace Aaron Rodgers.

Fields appeared in 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and started six of them. The team went 4-2 in his starts, and he completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Fields was also effective in the run game, carrying the ball 62 times for 189 yards and five touchdowns last season.

While Fields didn’t play poorly, the Steelers benched him after six games in favor of Russell Wilson.

The Jets brought in Fields to be their starting quarterback after they released Rodgers, who had two disappointing seasons with the team.

Outside of Fields, the Jets have three other quarterbacks on their roster: Taylor, Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook. If Fields were to miss significant time, Taylor is well-suited to replace him as the starting quarterback.

Taylor, 35, has played in the NFL 14 seasons, started 58 games and has a record of 28-28-1. Taylor appeared in two games last season with the Jets and completed 17–22 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2023, Taylor started five games for the New York Giants and had a 2-3 record while he completed 64.4% of his passes for 1,341 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

