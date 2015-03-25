Jets QB Sanchez day-to-day, won't play in Jets' preseason finale

The New York Jets announced Sunday that quarterback Mark Sanchez is day-to-day with an injured right shoulder.

Sanchez suffered the injury during Saturday night's preseason game against the New York Giants. He will not be in the lineup Thursday night when the team wraps up its preseason slate at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Early in the fourth quarter, Sanchez took a big hit from Giants defensive tackle Marvin Austin and ended the play on the ground holding his shoulder.

Sanchez, of course, is in a quarterback competition with rookie Geno Smith, who threw three interceptions on Saturday.