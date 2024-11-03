Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Jets owner Woody Johnson tees off on Democrats for rhetoric against Trump, his supporters

Johnson was the US ambassador to the UK in the Trump administration

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
New York Jets owner sacks Democrats for having 'no way' to beat Trump Video

New York Jets owner sacks Democrats for having 'no way' to beat Trump

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson discusses the left's rhetoric toward former President Trump on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' 

New York Jets team owner Woody Johnson said Democrats have "no way" of beating former President Donald Trump and have resorted to calling him and his supporters names.

Johnson, who was the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom in the Trump administration, appeared on Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Watters Primetime" and was asked whether he heard anyone talk about voters the way New York Gov. Kathy Hochul talked about them recently.

Woody Johnson in Santa Clara

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson walks on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sept. 9, 2024. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

Hochul called Trump voters "anti-American" and "anti-women."

"This has been going on as long as I’ve known the president, because they have no way to beat him. They have no issues whatsoever," Johnson said.

Johnson also said Trump’s plan for the future of the country is clear, while Democrats resort to different tactics.

Woody Johnson in Pittsburgh

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson arrives for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Oct. 20, 2024. (Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

"He’s very clearly laid out exactly what he wants to do and been very precise," he added. "And, they have nothing. They’ve made no comment about the border, no comment about the economy, no comment about the world’s situation. But how are they going to make people’s lives better when they’ve had four years to do it?

"The president asks the most important question, ‘Are you better off today?’ On almost the eve of the election, that is the most important question they’re gonna have to figure out. How is my life better? Am I freer? Do I have more opportunities? Is the American dream available? You look at the cost of everything and it’s sky-rocketing, in every sector. … Why is that? That’s what you’ll have to ask yourself."

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a tight race for the election.

Trump in Arizona

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures after a Tucker Carlson Live Tour show at Desert Diamond Arena on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Election Day is on Tuesday.

