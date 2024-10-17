Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets' Davante Adams thinks Raiders in 'better place' after blockbuster trade

Adams talked to reporters about his move from Las Vegas

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Will Davante Adams fix the Jets’ problems? | Breakfast Ball Video

Will Davante Adams fix the Jets’ problems? | Breakfast Ball

The New York Jets have traded a conditional 3rd-round pick for Las Vega Raiders WR Davante Adams. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth react to the news and ask how much it helps the Jets and Aaron Rodgers.

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams opened up about his feelings and emotions following the trade from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

He spoke to reporters for the first time since the trade. He was limited in the team’s walkthrough soon after the trade, but he said he expected to play after missing the last two games with the Raiders due to a hamstring injury.

Davante Adams talks to reporters

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams speaks to reporters at the team's facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr.)

"It's been a roller coaster, for sure," Adams said Wednesday. "It's a weird thing to say that I'm happy, but obviously, it was time for a change. And this whole thing kind of transpired a little weird, but at the end of the day, we're in a better place.

"I think the Raiders are in a better place, as well. And everyone can kind of move on. But it's definitely been a roller coaster — a little bit up and down and left and right here and there. But we ultimately got it done."

Adams reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two played together for years when they were both with the Green Bay Packers.

He joins an offense that appears ready to score a ton of points, but they have not crossed the goal line too often just yet.

Davante Adams in action

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, #17, carries the ball against Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson, #2, in the first half at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

When asked to elaborate on what he meant that the Raiders were in a "better place" without him, he said there was a difference of opinion when it came to the game plan.

"Just because they want to line up with the safety and try to play cover-2, we don’t just shut it down and move on," Adams said. "Sometimes you've got to find a way to still make the play work, because if you’re just looking for single coverage in order for me to make a play, I won’t be able to make many plays over the course of a year, just based on how I’m being played by a lot of these defenses.

"I think some of it is: Get me to a place where I’ve got a lot of familiarity with this offense and the quarterback. (Rodgers) understands how I see the game and how I see the ball thrown and all those things and sometimes he can make it easier."

New York has made a few major moves in the last two weeks.

The Jets fired Robert Saleh as head coach. Jeff Ulbrich was named the replacement, and the play-calling duties were switched from Nathaniel Hackett to Todd Downing.

All of that for just 20 points in a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Davante Adams with helmet on head

Davante Adams, #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders, looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

New York can start to right the ship on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

