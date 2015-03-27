Jets cut popular FB Richardson, waive WR Clowney and RB CWashington, claim 3 off waivers

Veteran fullback Tony Richardson has been released by the New York Jets, part of a series of roster moves a day after the team got down to the mandatory 53-player limit.

The Jets also waived wide receiver David Clowney and running back Chauncey Washington on Sunday, and claimed offensive tackle Patrick Brown (Minnesota), defensive tackle Marcus Dixon (Dallas) and wide receiver Patrick Turner (Miami) off waivers.

The move to get rid of the 38-year-old Richardson was particularly surprising because coach Rex Ryan repeatedly said the team would go with two fullbacks. The job now goes to fifth-round pick John Conner.

There is still a chance Richardson could return after Week 1, when his salary wouldn't be guaranteed for the entire season.